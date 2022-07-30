Parents impacted by rising cost of school supplies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands parents are reporting an increase in back-to-school supplies as the fall semester starts in August.

The National Retail Federation reported a 22-percent increase in the cost of school supplies from 2019 to the present. Local parents claim the cost of select items has multiplied since last year.

“As a teacher, I pay approximately 250 dollars on pencils on a regular basis. Because I don’t want the learning to stop just because [kids] don’t have pencils,” said Shameka Huff, Executive Director for United for Baby.

United for Baby was established as a diaper bank in Elgin earlier this year. The nonprofit has since evolved to a multi-collaborative effort servicing Kershaw and Chester County.

The organization distributed free bookbags equipped with notebooks, folders, pencils, and sharpeners for kindergarten through high school students at the Potter Community Park on Friday. Diapers, wipes, and fruit were additionally handed out.

“We like to give back, we don’t only like to receive. But with prices as they are now, I just have enough for my children. It’s very hard,” said Jasmine, a mother of four children.

All of Jasmine’s kids, ages four to ten, received a free book bag through United For Baby’s backpack giveaway.

Meanwhile, the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia is gathering supplies for its first back-to-school drive in mid-August. At current, the prison reports “roughly” 100 bookbags secured for the giveaway.

