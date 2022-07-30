SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Parents impacted by rising cost of school supplies

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands parents are reporting an increase in back-to-school supplies as the fall semester starts in August.

The National Retail Federation reported a 22-percent increase in the cost of school supplies from 2019 to the present. Local parents claim the cost of select items has multiplied since last year.

“As a teacher, I pay approximately 250 dollars on pencils on a regular basis. Because I don’t want the learning to stop just because [kids] don’t have pencils,” said Shameka Huff, Executive Director for United for Baby.

United for Baby was established as a diaper bank in Elgin earlier this year. The nonprofit has since evolved to a multi-collaborative effort servicing Kershaw and Chester County.

The organization distributed free bookbags equipped with notebooks, folders, pencils, and sharpeners for kindergarten through high school students at the Potter Community Park on Friday. Diapers, wipes, and fruit were additionally handed out.

“We like to give back, we don’t only like to receive. But with prices as they are now, I just have enough for my children. It’s very hard,” said Jasmine, a mother of four children.

All of Jasmine’s kids, ages four to ten, received a free book bag through United For Baby’s backpack giveaway.

Meanwhile, the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia is gathering supplies for its first back-to-school drive in mid-August. At current, the prison reports “roughly” 100 bookbags secured for the giveaway.

For more on back-to-school drives happening across the midlands, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is detailing the types of things that parents...
DSS shares what parents should know before choosing a child care provider, warning signs to watch for
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show