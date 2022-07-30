SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay.

The code, based on the then-unwritten Navajo language, confounded Japanese military cryptologists. The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the day the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to participating in the celebration this year and seeing a museum built in honor of the Code Talkers.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,’” she said Saturday. “That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
An accident on I-20 near exit 68 had traffic backed up nearly three miles Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles

Latest News

The Dog Days of Summer are here in Columbia.
Superdog Saturday: PAALS and RCSD K-9 Unit show off skills at the South Carolina State Museum
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns
Mike Phillips performs at the Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival July 23, 2022, in...
Federal tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony