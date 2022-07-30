SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses and threatening the life or family of a public official.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges after threatening a public official’s life.

Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses and threatening the life or family of a public official.

At a video court hearing, Dorman, also known as Holmes, said, “You don’t know who you are dealing with; I’m from the streets; I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The report goes on to say that Dorman was asked if he was threatening, to which Dorman reportedly replied, “Yeah.”

Dorman is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He was previously charged by North Charleston Police with disturbing the public peace, assault and battery 3rd degree and vandalism.

His total bond for all of the charges is set at $102,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies