DSS shares what parents should know before choosing a child care provider, warning signs to watch for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is detailing the types of things that parents should know before choosing a child care provider, and warning signs to watch out for at these centers.

This comes after additional charges were filed against 36-year-old Shayna McKnight, a former employee at Windsor Academy Child Development Center, for alleged child abuse.

On Thursday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged McKnight with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

In April, McKnight was charged with inflicting great bodily harm on a child.

A video uncovered by LCSD allegedly shows McKnight folding a child’s legs under the child’s body and flipping the child into a crib while holding the child’s left leg.

LCSD arrested both Amy Grice and Jeannie Locklear, the center’s director, for allegedly trying to hide video evidence from that incident. They were charged with obstructing justice.

Windsor Academy officially closed on May 13, exactly two weeks after the initial arrests.

According to DSS, which vets, inspects and issues licenses to child care centers across the state, parents should always research the provider before sending their children there.

If parents are unsure where to begin, DSS has developed a website that allows them to explore a number of details about each operational child care center in South Carolina.

“The Department of Social Services through our Division of Early Care and Education has launched scchildcare.org, and this is a one-stop resource website for parents and guardians who are looking for child care services in this state,” Connelly-Anne Ragley, DSS’ Director of Communications and External Affairs, said.

On the site, parents can view contact information, hours of operation, and any recent reports, filings or complaints that were issued by DSS against the child care provider.

The state also operates a voluntary rating system, which is called the ABC Quality Rating and Improvement System.

“The centers that participate in the ABC Quality Program go above and beyond the minimum state standards for licensure in this state,” Ragley said.

DSS has put together a resource guide to help parents through this process.

Research should also include visiting the center, meeting the staff and asking some key questions, DSS said.

According to Ragley, important questions parents may want to ask include: How many employees are on staff? Are there cameras in the classrooms? How many entry points are there? Are each of those doors staffed? What is the provider’s recruitment and retention policy?

Rebecca Unrue, a former Windsor Academy parent, expressed a similar sentiment following the initial arrests.

“It’s a great learning experience for parents when you’re looking at child care centers, questions that I wouldn’t have thought to ask originally I will definitely be asking to centers in the future,” she said. “Wanting to know more about who is the owner, how involved are, and how frequently are they on site to do walk-throughs and checks? These are things that I will be more aware of.”

As for warning signs, Ragley said it starts with “staying vigilant.” She said parents should be on the lookout for any unexplained bruises a child may have received during the day.

She said that parents should first bring these concerns to the attention of the child care center.

“If you don’t receive an answer or a clarification that you like, there are options where you can report those to DSS in which we can go out and conduct an investigation of the child care center,” Ragley said.

One former Windsor Academy parent told WIS on Friday she still has not been able to find a center for her child since the provider closed in mid-May.

Ragley said DSS is actively working to expand the number of centers in the state and has used federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to encourage existing centers to expand their capacity.

When asked what she would say to parents who have heightened safety concerns in light of the Windsor Academy arrests, Ragley said any parent or guardian who feels this way should contact the child care provider directly.

“Let them know your concerns,” she said. “Talk to your child’s teacher or co-teacher in your classroom and tell them that you’re concerned and that you have seen this recent example on the news, and verify with the child care director of that center and let them know your concerns as well.”

DSS also operates a voucher program that aims to help South Carolina families cover the cost of child care.

According to DSS, 33,200 children have been approved for vouchers through the SC Voucher Program.

Additionally, $398 million has been allocated for the program since October 2020, when DSS began offering additional child care assistance programs for working parents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to apply, you can visit the SC Child Care website.

