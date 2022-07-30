SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

$50,000 reward being offered in USPS mail carrier robbery in Garden City

USPS
USPS(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, the carrier was robbed in the Chatham City Apartments on Augusta Road in Garden City.

Investigators say it happened Monday, July 18 at around 3 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
‘A gentle giant’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office to escort late K9 officer Kane

Latest News

Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.
Man sent drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report
FILE
Parents impacted by rising cost of school supplies
The South Carolina Department of Social Services is detailing the types of things that parents...
DSS shares what parents should know before choosing a child care provider, warning signs to watch for
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians