SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others

A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease. (Source: WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A family in Georgia said their daughter recently died due to a rare neurological disorder, and they are sharing their story to help others.

The Wilkerson family said their baby, Emi, got a cold, but her health suddenly turned for the worse.

“I decided to see if she could fight it on her own. We had all the equipment at home. I used the oxygen to keep up with her breathing and we used the suction machine and breathing treatments,” Emi’s mother, Michelle Wilkerson, said.

But Emi’s condition reached a point where the family decided to take her to the hospital.

“When she got sickest, we called the paramedics and went to the hospital, but then she passed,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said her daughter had a rare disease called KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder.

The family said baby Emi died on July 22 at Wayne Memorial Hospital at 16 months old, with a funeral held on Tuesday.

“We’re going to live life to the fullest and help each other get through this because it is devastating,” Wilkerson said. “Just when you think you feel a little better, it hits you all over again.”

Emi’s mother said several parents who also lost a child to KIF1A have reached out to her in support. One mother shared a story about seeing a rainbow right after her child passed and knew it was a sign - something Wilkerson said she also witnessed in Emi’s passing.

“I ran out of the room and there was her rainbow. And I know why, with her body in my arms, she told me it was OK,” she said.

Wilkerson said being out of a job during this loss has been challenging, but she wants to use her foundation in Emi’s honor for the better.

“We want A Million Dreams for Emi to help alleviate some of that financial burden for families,” Wilkerson said.

Emi’s mother said the biggest lesson she learned from her daughter’s passing is to live in the moment and just enjoy life.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
An accident on I-20 near exit 68 had traffic backed up nearly three miles Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles

Latest News

The Dog Days of Summer are here in Columbia.
Superdog Saturday: PAALS and RCSD K-9 Unit show off skills at the South Carolina State Museum
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns
Mike Phillips performs at the Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival July 23, 2022, in...
Federal tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony