SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

White House to host attorneys to discuss abortion access

Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring...
Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.

The effort is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month aimed at protecting access to abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to the procedure.

Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban. (CNN/OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL/GOOD TROUBLE COALITION/WASHINGTON POST/WTHR/INDIANA GENERAL ASSEMBLY/WRTV)

On Friday, attorneys will work to “encourage robust legal representation of those seeking reproductive care services,” the White House said in announcing the event. Garland will be accompanied by White House counsel Stuart Delery, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, himself a lawyer.

Among the issues the attorneys will discuss at the Friday afternoon event are: travel for abortions, what to do when women are denied the procedure and criminalization of the practice, according to the White House.

Biden has said he cannot, on his own, restore access to abortion nationwide and has been calling on voters to elect to Congress this fall a sufficient number of Democrats who could then vote to codify the rights of Roe v. Wade. But his administration has come under significant pressure from advocacy groups to use his executive powers, including declaring a public health emergency on abortion.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass...
US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams deploy
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman found dead under chairlift in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; witness says she fell
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
KY governor speaks about fatal flooding
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem