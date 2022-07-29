WATCH: Benedict College opens new Esports gaming room, first HBCU with an Esports undergraduate degree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College launched a new chapter in Esports on campus Friday.

The new gaming room comes as the college continues a move towards new degrees and opportunities in the field. In 2020 the college partnered with Blaze Fire Games to start an Esports club, hosting their first Madden and NCAA College Football Tournaments.

In 2021 the university announced their first bachelor’s degree programs in E-Sports Administration. The program is aimed towards skills related to planning, organizing and marketing events.

“In keeping with Benedict’s strategic plan to offer transformational learning experiences, our innovative Esports Administration curriculum is designed to prepare students to create new applications and to engage in all facets of the industry,” noted Dr. Janeen Witty, Benedict College Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College said, “We are blazing trails.” Benedict College is the first HBCU in South Carolina to have an Esports gaming room. The college is the first HBCU to offer an Esports undergraduate degree and minor and hold an Esports competition.

In addition to offering degrees, the college is offering certifications in partnership with Blaze Fire Games.

