SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Benedict College opens new Esports gaming room, first HBCU with an Esports undergraduate degree

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College launched a new chapter in Esports on campus Friday.

The new gaming room comes as the college continues a move towards new degrees and opportunities in the field. In 2020 the college partnered with Blaze Fire Games to start an Esports club, hosting their first Madden and NCAA College Football Tournaments.

In 2021 the university announced their first bachelor’s degree programs in E-Sports Administration. The program is aimed towards skills related to planning, organizing and marketing events.

“In keeping with Benedict’s strategic plan to offer transformational learning experiences, our innovative Esports Administration curriculum is designed to prepare students to create new applications and to engage in all facets of the industry,” noted Dr. Janeen Witty, Benedict College Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College said, “We are blazing trails.” Benedict College is the first HBCU in South Carolina to have an Esports gaming room. The college is the first HBCU to offer an Esports undergraduate degree and minor and hold an Esports competition.

In addition to offering degrees, the college is offering certifications in partnership with Blaze Fire Games.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape
Richland Co. Coroner asks public for help identifying deceased man
wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid today - Rain chances increase for the weekend
Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Deputies released graphic video of homeless people being attacked at camps in Greenville County...
GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say