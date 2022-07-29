SkyView
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles

An accident on I-20 near exit 68 had traffic backed up nearly three miles Friday afternoon.
(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on I-20 east near exit 68 has traffic delayed Friday afternoon.

SCDOT said two lanes were closed from the accident. South Carolina State Troopers reported a collision with injuries at the location.

