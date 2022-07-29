TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on I-20 east near exit 68 has traffic delayed Friday afternoon.
SCDOT said two lanes were closed from the accident. South Carolina State Troopers reported a collision with injuries at the location.
Crash; I-20 EB: 1 mi W of Exit68, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 3:58PM. https://t.co/3reU3ON3Ly | 4:02P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 29, 2022
