Soda City Live: Local church hosts 2nd Annual National Night Out, bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships. Midlands Law Enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign Tuesday, August 2.

