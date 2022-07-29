SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Getting a unique business degree online

Soda City Live: Getting a unique business degree online
Soda City Live: Getting a unique business degree online(CIU)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are wanting a new business career or to advance in your current business job, there’s a new unique Doctor of Business Administration program designed to meet the development needs of working business professionals.

Dr. Kevin Jones is the dean of CIU Global, the online college for Columbia International University.  He joined Soda City Live to explain how this program at CIU offers the opportunity for advancement.The DBA is unique because learners begin their applied doctoral project experience (ADPE) alongside the core coursework.

Dr. Jones says, “Students will begin working on their Applied Doctoral Project Experience at the very beginning of their program allowing them to complete their doctoral degree in just 27 months. Students will also be assigned a mentor, stylist and methodologist.”

The school’s website states that Jones also notes that the degree offers an increased understanding of both academic and practical business management and leadership content.

“It prepares the student for higher level responsibilities within the marketplace, for those seeking advancement, and better management practices for those already in senior management positions. Among the other unique benefits of earning a DBA from CIU is learning to practice leadership, management and entrepreneurism from an ethical, personal leadership philosophy based on a biblical worldview,” says Jones.

Details on the DBA can be found at https://www.ciu.edu/online-degrees/doctoral/doctor-business-administration/doctor-business-administration-dba.

For information on CIU’s other accredited online degrees, visit https://www.ciu.edu/online-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
Hotel Trundle
Soda City Live: Hotel Trundle nominated for USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday-focus on your mental health
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday-Healthy Supplements to add to your diet
Dr. Jim Rex and Dr. Sue Rex promoting new book together called "Helping Anxious and Discouraged...
Soda City Live: If you have a child who is discouraged, there’s a new must-have workbook