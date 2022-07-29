Soda City Live: Getting a unique business degree online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are wanting a new business career or to advance in your current business job, there’s a new unique Doctor of Business Administration program designed to meet the development needs of working business professionals.

Dr. Kevin Jones is the dean of CIU Global, the online college for Columbia International University. He joined Soda City Live to explain how this program at CIU offers the opportunity for advancement.The DBA is unique because learners begin their applied doctoral project experience (ADPE) alongside the core coursework.

Dr. Jones says, “Students will begin working on their Applied Doctoral Project Experience at the very beginning of their program allowing them to complete their doctoral degree in just 27 months. Students will also be assigned a mentor, stylist and methodologist.”

The school’s website states that Jones also notes that the degree offers an increased understanding of both academic and practical business management and leadership content.

“It prepares the student for higher level responsibilities within the marketplace, for those seeking advancement, and better management practices for those already in senior management positions. Among the other unique benefits of earning a DBA from CIU is learning to practice leadership, management and entrepreneurism from an ethical, personal leadership philosophy based on a biblical worldview,” says Jones.

Details on the DBA can be found at https://www.ciu.edu/online-degrees/doctoral/doctor-business-administration/doctor-business-administration-dba.

For information on CIU’s other accredited online degrees, visit https://www.ciu.edu/online-degrees.

