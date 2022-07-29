COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner is asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man.

The white male, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead on July 27 near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle in Columbia. The location is near the Broad River area and I-20.

The man is about 5′8″ - 5′10″, and had medium-length gray hair. He was wearing New Balance tennis shoes and has a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep.

A picture of the tattoo has been included below. Some viewers may find the picture disturbing.

Richland Co. Coroner asks public for help identifying deceased man (Richland County Coroner's Office)

If you have any information, call the Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1793.

