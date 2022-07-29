Richland Co. Coroner asks public for help identifying deceased man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner is asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man.
The white male, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead on July 27 near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle in Columbia. The location is near the Broad River area and I-20.
The man is about 5′8″ - 5′10″, and had medium-length gray hair. He was wearing New Balance tennis shoes and has a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep.
A picture of the tattoo has been included below. Some viewers may find the picture disturbing.
If you have any information, call the Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1793.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.