SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

LIST: Midlands Law Enforcement connects with community on National Night Out

National Night Out 2022
National Night Out 2022(PRNewswire)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships. Midlands Law Enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign Tuesday, August 2.

Children and adults will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement officials face-to-face as a way to create stronger relationships and help agencies better serve the community.

Here’s what’s happening around the Midlands:

Clarendon County

  • Clarendon County Recreation Department J.C. Britton Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 3057 Raccoon Road, Manning, S.C.

Forest Acres

  • Bethel United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Hamburgers, hotdogs, and outdoor games will be free for the community

Irmo

  • Irmo Community Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    • 7473 Church Street, Irmo, S.C.

Lexington County

  • Multiple locations will be participating, see below:
List of events happening in the county
List of events happening in the county(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Orangeburg (to take place Thursday, August 4)

  • Centennial Park at 6 p.m.
    • Live music, free food, and activities for kids will be available
    • For more information contact Betty Robinson at betty.robinson@orangeburgdps.org

Richland County (All areas of Richland County will be hosting community events)

  • A full list of events happening can be found HERE
National Night Out
National Night Out(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

DJJ hosts graduation ceremony
DJJ hosts graduation ceremony
Bandit is a 4-year-old Hound mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday - Bandit
Furry Friend Friday: Bandit
Furry Friend Friday: Bandit
FILE PHOTO
“Heroes Behind the Masks” Lexington Medical Center Emergency Department to host recruiting event