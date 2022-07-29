LIST: Midlands Law Enforcement connects with community on National Night Out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships. Midlands Law Enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign Tuesday, August 2.
Children and adults will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement officials face-to-face as a way to create stronger relationships and help agencies better serve the community.
Here’s what’s happening around the Midlands:
Clarendon County
- Clarendon County Recreation Department J.C. Britton Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 3057 Raccoon Road, Manning, S.C.
Forest Acres
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hamburgers, hotdogs, and outdoor games will be free for the community
Irmo
- Irmo Community Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 7473 Church Street, Irmo, S.C.
Lexington County
- Multiple locations will be participating, see below:
Orangeburg (to take place Thursday, August 4)
- Centennial Park at 6 p.m.
- Live music, free food, and activities for kids will be available
- For more information contact Betty Robinson at betty.robinson@orangeburgdps.org
Richland County (All areas of Richland County will be hosting community events)
- A full list of events happening can be found HERE
