Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases

Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three Lexington County men are facing charges in child sex abuse cases.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said these men are facing 11 charges in total:

  • Demarcus Napleon Wise, 30, of Lexington
  • Drew Carson Alexander, 30, of Cayce
  • Hatwell Tyler Keenum, 36, of Batesburg

An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task force and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrests of the men in the unrelated cases.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Alexander and Keenum. Alexander is accused of of distributing and possessing child sex abuse material. Keenum is accused of distributing files child sex abuse.

Investigators said Wise sent sexually explicit images to someone he thought was a minor.

Alexander was arrested on July, 26, 2022. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. He is also charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Keenum was arrested on July 20, 2022. . He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Wise was arrested on July 26, 2022. He is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

All of these felony offenses are punishable with up to 10 years in prison on each count.

