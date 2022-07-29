Hendersonville Chick-fil-A ends volunteer program after backlash

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant in western North Carolina is making a change after a post on social media generated backlash.

According to CNN, the restaurant in Hendersonville posted a ‘volunteer-based opportunity’ for drive-thru workers who would be paid in food instead of wages.

The position was supposed to be compensated with five entrees per 1-hour shift.

But the post has been deleted and the restaurant decided to end the program because of the negative response.

The manager of the restaurant said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them,” according to CNN, and was different from other full or part-time positions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.