Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road.

Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel.

So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details, but we know 22-year-old Jaquire Allen is charged with her murder.

Friends say Chanel was an advocate in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign says her death makes for at least the 21st transgender or non-gender conforming violent death in 2022.

They say last year, nearly 60 in the community were killed

We sat down with friends of Chanel to find out who she was.

They say she was a shining light in the transgender community. Chanel was known as someone who was outgoing and was starting to get involved in the community.

Recently, Georgia is seen as a hotspot for crimes against transgender people.

Friends and family say they could’ve never seen this happening to someone like Chanel and that this trend of violence needs to stop.

“I was shocked, and I just couldn’t believe that this was someone I met that this has happened to,” said Kevin de L’aigle.

Walter Santiago said: “Keshia had a huge part in the community in Columbia and was really beginning to embrace Augusta.”

It was a sobering moment for friends of Chanel to hear and see the 26-year-old has been shot and killed.

de L’aigle said: “She was so alive and so vivacious. She just seemed like the kind of person that everyone would want to talk to and that everyone wants to meet and spend time with.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, homicide cases like Chanel’s are increasing at an alarming rate.

Chloe Quick said: “It’s terrifying. I’ve always known the list is growing.”

Quick sat down to share her journey about her transition.

“It’s kind of like have an epiphany moment where you finally feel like yourself and discover yourself,” she said.

Quick says that comes with a terrifying reality. In less than three years, Augusta saw three transgender homicides.

“Seeing it very close to where I live now is very terrifying,” she said.

According to HRC, last year marked the deadliest year for gender-diverse people. HRC reports fatal violence affects transgender women of color, primarily Black transgender women.

“Knowing that it’s a possibility and that our girls are out there, at risk and trying to survive when things are already hard enough. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

She says it’s hard to change the minds of people who don’t want to listen but is sharing her message with the one person who might be.

“We’re just human. We don’t want to hurt anyone, and we’re not trying to change anyone. We’re just trying to be happy like anyone else and survive,” said Quick.

Friends and family are having a vigil for Chanel on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook group for more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.