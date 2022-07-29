SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

Keshia Geter
Keshia Geter(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road.

Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel.

So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details, but we know 22-year-old Jaquire Allen is charged with her murder.

Friends say Chanel was an advocate in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign says her death makes for at least the 21st transgender or non-gender conforming violent death in 2022.

They say last year, nearly 60 in the community were killed

We sat down with friends of Chanel to find out who she was.

MORE | Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel

They say she was a shining light in the transgender community. Chanel was known as someone who was outgoing and was starting to get involved in the community.

Recently, Georgia is seen as a hotspot for crimes against transgender people.

Friends and family say they could’ve never seen this happening to someone like Chanel and that this trend of violence needs to stop.

“I was shocked, and I just couldn’t believe that this was someone I met that this has happened to,” said Kevin de L’aigle.

Walter Santiago said: “Keshia had a huge part in the community in Columbia and was really beginning to embrace Augusta.”

MORE | Suspect sought in Birdie Drive shooting, Augusta’s 4th in 4 days

It was a sobering moment for friends of Chanel to hear and see the 26-year-old has been shot and killed.

de L’aigle said: “She was so alive and so vivacious. She just seemed like the kind of person that everyone would want to talk to and that everyone wants to meet and spend time with.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, homicide cases like Chanel’s are increasing at an alarming rate.

Chloe Quick said: “It’s terrifying. I’ve always known the list is growing.”

Quick sat down to share her journey about her transition.

“It’s kind of like have an epiphany moment where you finally feel like yourself and discover yourself,” she said.

Quick says that comes with a terrifying reality. In less than three years, Augusta saw three transgender homicides.

MORE | 16-year-old killed at Augusta hotel: What we know

“Seeing it very close to where I live now is very terrifying,” she said.

According to HRC, last year marked the deadliest year for gender-diverse people. HRC reports fatal violence affects transgender women of color, primarily Black transgender women.

“Knowing that it’s a possibility and that our girls are out there, at risk and trying to survive when things are already hard enough. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

She says it’s hard to change the minds of people who don’t want to listen but is sharing her message with the one person who might be.

“We’re just human. We don’t want to hurt anyone, and we’re not trying to change anyone. We’re just trying to be happy like anyone else and survive,” said Quick.

Friends and family are having a vigil for Chanel on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook group for more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology
Demarcus Napleon Wise, Drew Carson Alexand and Hatwell Tyler Keenum.
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
An accident on I-20 near exit 68 had traffic backed up nearly three miles Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles

Latest News

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that money to boost education, tourism,...
States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car incident that occurred on Saturday,...
Two injured, one dead in fatal Orangeburg collision
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official
Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.
Man sent drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Chase Bank on Island Park Drive at...
Police: Suspect pulled ATM out of ground, dragged it around bank parking lot