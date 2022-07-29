SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal authorities are looking to seize property in Horry County belonging to the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari.

Documents filed Friday in South Carolina’s 15th Judicial Circuit detail the request in the case of Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

Federal prosecutors said the property in question is at 971 Folly Road in Myrtle Beach, which is located near Myrtle Beach Safari.

It’s unclear what specific connection the location has to the numerous federal charges against Antle.

MORE COVERAGE

Antle has pleaded not guilty in a federal wildlife trafficking case, in which he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are also accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

Antle was originally arrested in early June before he was granted bond later in the month. He also gained national notoriety through his appearances on the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

You can read the full request below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

Latest News

SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement
Christmas in July
Soda City Live: Christmas in July Toy Drive
An accident on I-20 near exit 68 had traffic backed up nearly three miles Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles