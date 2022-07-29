DJJ hosts graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a graduation ceremony for its high school diploma and GED earners Friday.

The ceremony took place at the Bill Rogers Community Connections Center.

DJJ GRADUATES: 80+ youth getting diplomas today. It’s been an interesting few years behind the fence but credit to the young people on chasing their education @wis10 pic.twitter.com/AJx5eLHtGd — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) July 29, 2022

This year, 10 youth have earned their diplomas, which is the largest group DJJ has ever had in a single graduation ceremony, according to officials.

