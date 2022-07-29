DJJ hosts graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a graduation ceremony for its high school diploma and GED earners Friday.
The ceremony took place at the Bill Rogers Community Connections Center.
This year, 10 youth have earned their diplomas, which is the largest group DJJ has ever had in a single graduation ceremony, according to officials.
