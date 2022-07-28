TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire reroutes traffic on Gervais St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A car fire on Gervais Street, near the Henderson Street intersection has caused traffic to be rerouted.

Fire crews say the fire has been extinguished, but people are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Crews are currently working to remove the disabled vehicle from the road.

