SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Structure fire leaves one dead in Saluda County

FILE
FILE(Source: WIFR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a structure fire in Saluda County Tuesday on John J. Rushton Road.

After the fire was extinguished, the Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Mae Rene Cannon Jackson, 72, and the death has been ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Ermine Road incident
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg

Latest News

FILE
Poll workers report no payment from last month’s election
The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County...
Man charged with attempted murder after Saluda County shooting
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire reroutes traffic on Gervais St.
FILE
City of Columbia: West Nile Virus found in dead bird, mosquito spraying scheduled