Structure fire leaves one dead in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a structure fire in Saluda County Tuesday on John J. Rushton Road.

After the fire was extinguished, the Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Mae Rene Cannon Jackson, 72, and the death has been ruled as accidental.

