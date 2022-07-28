Soda City Live: Hotel Trundle nominated for USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hotel Trundle, Columbia’s only independently owned boutique hotel, has been nominated for Best Historic Hotel for the second year in a row in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This year Hotel Trundle also received a nomination for Best Boutique Hotel.

Hotel Trundle was named in the Top 10 Historic Hotels by 10Best in 2021 and is nominated for the first time for Best Boutique Hotel and again for Best Historic Hotel.

Let’s help bring these wins home for Hotel Trundle and our city!

You can vote at 10best.com/awards/travel once per day, per category until voting ends on Monday, August 15th.

The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, August 26th at 12:00 p.m.

