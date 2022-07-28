SkyView
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo

Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo(Arise Church)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School will be starting back soon. And with the rising cost of everything, it’s only natural parents will notice an increase in prices for school supplies.

Arise Church on the northwest side of Columbia wants to alleviate some of those expenses with a Back-to-School bash that includes a book bag giveaway. It will take place at Irmo Community Park.

Brandon McClaine is the youth pastor for Arise Church.  He joined Soda City Live to invite the public to the event.

The Back-to-School Bash and Book Bag Giveaway event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Irmo Community Park.

Arise Church will have lots of giveaways, as well as free food, music, and games.Learn more about Arise Church at https://www.arisechurchlife.com/.

