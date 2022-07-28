Poll workers report no payment from last month’s election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County poll workers say they have yet to receive payment for two days of service performed across the primary and runoff elections last month.

Countless locals performed two, fourteen-hour days of work across June 14 and June 28 at consolidated voting precincts across Richland County.

“I’m upset with the amount of time it’s taken. In the past, it took ten days to get paid. So I don’t understand why it’s taking so long now,” said Terry Shupe, a poll manager.

Shupe received a memo from Alexandria Stephens, Director of Voter Registration and Elections, on July 18. Per the written message, payroll from both election days were still being processed.

WIS reached out to Director Stephens and Deputy Director Terry Graham, Sr. for comment. Both individuals are reportedly out of the office until August 1.

Board Chair Anjanette President responded to our inquiry, saying the agency is “unable to provide any additional clarity/insight regarding this matter or engage with you via telephone conversation.”

It is unconfirmed as to when these poll workers will receive payment.

