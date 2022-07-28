SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Poll workers report no payment from last month’s election

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County poll workers say they have yet to receive payment for two days of service performed across the primary and runoff elections last month.

Countless locals performed two, fourteen-hour days of work across June 14 and June 28 at consolidated voting precincts across Richland County.

“I’m upset with the amount of time it’s taken. In the past, it took ten days to get paid. So I don’t understand why it’s taking so long now,” said Terry Shupe, a poll manager.

Shupe received a memo from Alexandria Stephens, Director of Voter Registration and Elections, on July 18. Per the written message, payroll from both election days were still being processed.

WIS reached out to Director Stephens and Deputy Director Terry Graham, Sr. for comment. Both individuals are reportedly out of the office until August 1.

Board Chair Anjanette President responded to our inquiry, saying the agency is “unable to provide any additional clarity/insight regarding this matter or engage with you via telephone conversation.”

It is unconfirmed as to when these poll workers will receive payment.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Ermine Road incident
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg

Latest News

The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County...
Man charged with attempted murder after Saluda County shooting
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire reroutes traffic on Gervais St.
FILE
Structure fire leaves one dead in Saluda County
FILE
City of Columbia: West Nile Virus found in dead bird, mosquito spraying scheduled