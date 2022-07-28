SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg
Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.
Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

Latest News

Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Stranger approaches woman on sidewalk, sets her on fire, Canadian police say
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family