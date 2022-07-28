SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker

More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - More abuse charges have been filed against a former employee of a Lexington daycare.

In April, Shayna Nicole McKnight, 26, was charged with two other employees after detectives discovered a security video of McKnight allegedly abusing children.

McKnight was initially charged with inflicting great bodily harm upon a child. Two of her coworkers, Amy Grice and Jeannie Locklear, were charged with obstructing justice for allegedly taking steps to delete the video and lying to detectives about it.

More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker(Lexington County Detention Center)

On Thursday, Sheriff Jay Koon said more abuse cases associated with Windsor Academy came to light after the announcement of the arrests in April.

“As detectives reviewed security cam footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March,” said Koon.

McKnight was charged with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to warrants.

“McKnight can also be seen on security cam footage pushing and striking children, and pulling the hair of an infant,” Koon said. “These actions led to the cruelty to children charges.”

Deputies say McKnight swaddled infants and positioned them so they were unable to move in a crib on the floor and would leave infants unattended.

McKnight was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg
Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.
Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

Latest News

Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Ermine Road incident
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family