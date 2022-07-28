LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - More abuse charges have been filed against a former employee of a Lexington daycare.

In April, Shayna Nicole McKnight, 26, was charged with two other employees after detectives discovered a security video of McKnight allegedly abusing children.

McKnight was initially charged with inflicting great bodily harm upon a child. Two of her coworkers, Amy Grice and Jeannie Locklear, were charged with obstructing justice for allegedly taking steps to delete the video and lying to detectives about it.

More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker (Lexington County Detention Center)

On Thursday, Sheriff Jay Koon said more abuse cases associated with Windsor Academy came to light after the announcement of the arrests in April.

“As detectives reviewed security cam footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March,” said Koon.

McKnight was charged with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to warrants.

“McKnight can also be seen on security cam footage pushing and striking children, and pulling the hair of an infant,” Koon said. “These actions led to the cruelty to children charges.”

Deputies say McKnight swaddled infants and positioned them so they were unable to move in a crib on the floor and would leave infants unattended.

McKnight was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning.

