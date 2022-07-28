SkyView
Man charged with attempted murder after Saluda County shooting

The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County...
The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.(Saluda County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Saluda County has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a residence on Pencreek Road.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the scene and found a man with two apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to provide the deputies with information, and told officials the suspect fled the scene in a car after the incident.

The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

