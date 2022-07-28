Man charged with attempted murder after Saluda County shooting

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Saluda County has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a residence on Pencreek Road.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the scene and found a man with two apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to provide the deputies with information, and told officials the suspect fled the scene in a car after the incident.

The suspect was identified as William Cleveland and is incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

