Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at drivers on I-20, assaulting deputies

FILE PHOTO of police lights
FILE PHOTO of police lights(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on I-20 and assaulting deputies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said drivers on I-20 called 911 to report a driver pointing a gun at them. Dispatch was able to get a detailed description and tag number of the vehicle.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not immediately pull over but eventually came to a stop in the 9800 block of Two Notch Road.

John Cunningham, 24, exited the vehicle and approached deputies in an aggressive manner. He ignored their commands to comply and resisted arrest, according to officials.

Eventually, deputies were able to arrest Cunningham. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, threatening a public official, two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Cunningham was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

