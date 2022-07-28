Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is asking the public for help locating a deceased man’s family.

Thomas Edward McNamara, 62, died at his Augusta Road residence on July 6.

Fisher says the office has used all available resources to locate McNamara’s family but has not had any luck.

If you have any information regarding McNamara’s next-of-kin, call the Lexington County Coroner’s Office at 803-359-8439. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fisher is asking that you refrain from posting any information and call the office immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.