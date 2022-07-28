SkyView
Lexington Co. Coroner asks public for help locating deceased man’s family
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is asking the public for help locating a deceased man’s family.

Thomas Edward McNamara, 62, died at his Augusta Road residence on July 6.

Fisher says the office has used all available resources to locate McNamara’s family but has not had any luck.

If you have any information regarding McNamara’s next-of-kin, call the Lexington County Coroner’s Office at 803-359-8439. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fisher is asking that you refrain from posting any information and call the office immediately.

