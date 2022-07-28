SkyView
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates

Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for Governor, called for five debates in the races for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

The five debates would include four in the state’s four largest media areas (Greenville, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Charleston) as well as one statewide Lieutenant Gubernatorial debate.

“There are a lot of exciting opportunities to expand freedom for South Carolinians and we want to make sure we have sufficient opportunity to debate the best way to accomplish that,” Cunningham’s campaign said.

Gov. McMaster has not yet commented on the call for debates.

