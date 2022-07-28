SkyView
“Heroes Behind the Masks” Lexington Medical Center Emergency Department to host recruiting event

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center Emergency Department is hosting a recruiting event looking for new “heroes behind the masks” to join its team.

On Thursday, August 11 key LMC staff members, including executive leaders and hiring managers will be ready to meet ED Nurses, LPNs, ED Techs, and Advanced ED Techs (Paramedic certification required), at The Hall at Senate’s End from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to the Lexington Medical Center website, multiple positions with sign-on bonuses available are open in the Emergency Department, which sees over 100,000 patients a year.

The evening will consist of heavy hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, and giveaways. For more information, click here.

A recruitment social will be held Thursday, August 11 at The Hall at Senate's End from 6:00...
A recruitment social will be held Thursday, August 11 at The Hall at Senate's End from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.(Lexington Medical Center)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

