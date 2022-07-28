SkyView
Gun-related incident results in 8-year-old’s death, RCSD investigating

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an 8-year-old after an incident on Elders Pond Drive last Friday, July 22.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the child succumbed to his injuries Monday, July 25, and identified the victim as Astin Barnes, 8, of Columbia.

According to a redacted incident report released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, units were dispatched to an Elders Pond Road residence around 3:30 p.m. due to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Barnes in the upstairs bathroom with a gunshot wound.

The incident report also states a witness says she heard a “loud bang” but thought “something had dropped.”

Other children in the residence then started to scream for help, and the 8-year-old was found on the floor bleeding. 9-1-1 was then called by the witness referred to in the incident report.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and the cause of death has not been determined.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident.” Coroner Rutherford said.

