‘A gentle giant’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office to escort late K9 officer Kane

Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after his handler learned about a terminal cancer diagnosis.(Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will honor one of its own that the agency recently lost.

K9 officer Kane was with the sheriff’s office for eight years where he trained in narcotics detection and had retired in December 2021.

His handler, Cpl. Misty Puckett, received heartbreaking news and learned he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. To ease his suffering, Puckett made the difficult decision to put K9 Kane down.

“He was the best boy, and a gentle giant until you messed with momma,” said Puckett. “He always had my back and I always had his.”

On Friday, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will go to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital on Highway 17 Bypass and will escort K9 Kane to the Burroughs Funeral Home.

The escort will happen around noon.

