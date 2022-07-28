Furry Friend Friday - Bandit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bandit is a 4-year-old Hound mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline. Bandit was found as a stray and brought to Pawmetto Lifeline in December of 2021. Can you believe this handsome boy has been homeless for over 7 months?

Bandit is a very sweet dog. He loves to snuggle every morning. Bandit tosses and plays with a ball all by himself! He is always happy to see you and wags his tail so much. Bandit loves a good belly rub or scratch. He loves treats and always sits politely. Bandit is very obedient and comes when called. Bandit prefers to chill inside rather than outside but is learning to enjoy the great outdoors in his foster home. He loves to spend lots of time with his humans but will sometimes go off to a quiet room to sleep. He gets along beautifully with the other large dogs in his foster home!

Bandit will be a great companion dog but needs a little time to warm up to new people. He needs a family that will give him love and patience to help him blossom. Bandit needs a calm home without a lot of commotion where he can feel comfortable and be loved for who he is. He is so very loving once you have gained his trust and deserves a fantastic family.

Bandit will be part of our Foster Showcase this Saturday, July 30 at Pawmetto Lifeline from 12:00 to 5:00! Typically, a scheduled meet-and-greet is required to meet dogs that are in foster... but we are making the adoption process even easier by bringing many of them right here to Pawmetto Lifeline! The goal is to get them all adopted so they don’t even have to return to their foster homes!

Don’t forget, all dogs 35 pounds and up are only $50 to adopt right now! Kittens and cats are only $25 to adopt. Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

