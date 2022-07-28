FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Shop Road cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near exit 6 (Shop Road) slowed traffic near the exit ramp.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. The scene has been cleared.

No details on injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol.

