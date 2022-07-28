SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid again Friday - Rain chances are higher for the weekend

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat and humidity continue throughout the rest of the week. We see a chance of storms this weekend.

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Headlines:

  • Highs are in the mid 90s Friday with a 20% chance of rain and storms.
  • Better chance of rain and storms for the weekend as a cold front slides south and stalls out.
  • Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
  • Best chance of showers and storms is in the afternoon/evening for both Saturday and Sunday.
  • Next week looks hotter than normal as well with mid 90s and some afternoon storm chances.
  • Tropics are still quiet.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

Lows tonight are in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Mid 90s for the afternoon hours Friday with a 20% chance of showers and storms. The Bermuda high pressure system will continue to bring in a southwest flow that will bring more humidity and heat. Heat index values are around 105, so please be careful when out and about.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Here comes another cold front for the weekend! That means a 50% chance of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The mornings don’t look all that wet at all. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s for both days. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy for both days as well.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Monday and Tuesday look a little “drier”. We will still be muggy to humid, but our chances of rain and storms goes down to 20-30%. Highs are in the mid 90s for both days. Lows are in the mid 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Friday: Hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s but feeling like 104-106 with the humidity. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s and humid.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg
Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.
Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid for the next few days - Rain chances are higher for the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid for the next few days - Rain chances are higher for the weekend
First Alert
First Alert
First alert
First alert
Kershaw County Town hall Meeting was held to talk about the multiple earthquakes the town of...
Kershaw County: officials hold town hall meeting on recent earthquakes in Elgin