FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid again Friday - Rain chances are higher for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat and humidity continue throughout the rest of the week. We see a chance of storms this weekend.

First Alert Headlines:

Highs are in the mid 90s Friday with a 20% chance of rain and storms.

Better chance of rain and storms for the weekend as a cold front slides south and stalls out.

Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Best chance of showers and storms is in the afternoon/evening for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks hotter than normal as well with mid 90s and some afternoon storm chances.

Tropics are still quiet.

First Alert Summary:

Lows tonight are in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Mid 90s for the afternoon hours Friday with a 20% chance of showers and storms. The Bermuda high pressure system will continue to bring in a southwest flow that will bring more humidity and heat. Heat index values are around 105, so please be careful when out and about.

Here comes another cold front for the weekend! That means a 50% chance of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The mornings don’t look all that wet at all. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s for both days. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy for both days as well.

Monday and Tuesday look a little “drier”. We will still be muggy to humid, but our chances of rain and storms goes down to 20-30%. Highs are in the mid 90s for both days. Lows are in the mid 70s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Friday: Hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s but feeling like 104-106 with the humidity. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s and humid.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

