City of Columbia: West Nile Virus found in dead bird, mosquito spraying scheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia was alerted after a dead bird found within city limits tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to officials, spraying for adult mosquitos will begin on Saturday, July 30 and end on Sunday, July 31.

The spraying of the mosquitos may start being conducted earlier than midnight and dawn, which is the usual time-frame for sprayings to take place, the City of Columbia says this will depend on conditions.

Officials also advise residents to take preventative measures to reduce the threat of mosquitos.

The City of Columbia has provided the community with some tips:

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water

Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible

People living in Columbia who are allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff, and call the City of Columbia Code Enforcement team at 803-545-4229.

