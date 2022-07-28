SkyView
Bond denied for father charged in killing son and shooting wife in “safe neighborhood”

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of killing his 14-year-old son and shooting his 40-year-old wife appeared over video call at the Orangeburg County Bond Court on Wednesday.

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Andre Green with the murder of his son and attempted murder of his wife at 102 Kemmerlin Road on Monday.

“[Andre] always seemed to be a nice, quiet individual… I never thought he’d be capable of something like this,” said Shelia, a 17-year resident of Kemmerlin Rd.

Shelia reportedly knows Andre’s wife, Latoya, and is devastated by her loss. According to arrest warrants, Latoya was shot several times by Andre during Monday’s shooting.

“Latoya’s children would actually come down to my house when my husband was here. He would have them outside doing work, playing. I’ve always enjoyed the Greene family,” continued Shelia.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed 14-year-old Drequan Greene died of a gunshot wound shortly before Andre made his first court appearance at 2:30 p.m.

Due to the nature of Andre’s offenses, he was denied bond by Judge Robert Claridy. Andre’s first mandatory court date is set for September 26, 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

