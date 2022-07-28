SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok, police say

The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln...
The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Tuesday evening.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Two teenagers in Nebraska tried to steal a car from a zoo’s parking lot using a method they learned on TikTok, according to police.

The Lincoln Police Department said the car was parked at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the parking lot for reports of vandalism in progress. Police said they found a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy trying to steal the car.

A witness told police the teens were recording themselves on their phones while trying to steal the vehicle.

Police said both boys admitted to taking part in a viral social media challenge on TikTok about stealing vehicles. Police said they both admitted to stealing another car on July 9.

The boys were taken into custody for possession of burglar’s tools and theft by unlawful taking and were released to their parents, authorities said.

Police said the teens caused $500 in damage to the car. Investigators are working to learn if the teens are connected to any other stolen vehicle cases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg
Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.
Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California
Police reported three children and one woman have been found dead in a Connecticut home....
Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, police in Connecticut say
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war