West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in 2022, a West Columbia based pharmaceutical company is issuing a recall.

On June 30, 2022, Nephron Sterile Compound Center in West Columbia voluntarily recalled for 37 products.

The FDA reasoning for the recall was listed as a, “Lack of Assurance of Sterility.” The drugs were intended for a nationwide distribution.

In total the second recall impacts 1,616,777 units. The full listing of impacted products can be found below.

163 bags of Amino Acid Injection 50 g/1000 mL (50 mg/mL) bags, NDC: 69374-988-10 4,620 syringes of Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, 1 mg/mL syringe, packaged in 5 x 1 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-979-01 18,840 syringes of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-919-10 1,810 bags of Oxytocin 30 Units/500 mL (0.06 Units/mL) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP IV bag, packaged in 10 x 1 IV Bag per case, NDC: 69374-543-50 3,450 syringes of Glycopyrrolate Injection, USP, 0.6 mg/3 mL (0.2 mg/mL) syringes, packaged in 5 x 3 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-903-30 18,930 syringes Phenylephrine HCl Injection, USP, 0.8 mg/10 mL (80 mcg/mL)syringe, packaged in 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case NDC: 69374-956-10 3,740 syringes of HYDROmorphone HCl Injection, USP, 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL) syringes, packaged in 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-559-50 30,745 syringes of Ketamine HCl Injection, USP 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL*) syringes, packaged in 5 x 3 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-982-33 3,690 syringes of Glycopyrrolate Injection, USP, 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) syringes, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-903-05 6,340 syringes of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-924-05 12,900 syringes of HYDROmorphone HCl Injection, USP, 6 mg/30 mL (0.2 mg/mL) syringes, 5 x 30 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-529-30 1,765 bags of del Nido Cardioplegia Solution 1000 mL (1000 mL) Single-Dose Container IV bag, 4 x 1 IV Bag per case, Rx Only, Nephron 503B outsourcing facility, NDC: 69374-984-10 1,380 syringes of 0.9% Buffered Lidocaine HCl (buffered in 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate), 45 mg/5 mL (9 mg/mL) syringes, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Prefilled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-947-50 64,380 syringes of Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP 2%, 100 mg/5 mL (20 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-949-05 134,385 syringes of EPINEPHrine Injection, USP, 1 mg/10 mL (100 mcg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-925-10 10,700 syringes of Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, 4 mg/4 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 4 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-942-04 13,340 syringes of Atropine Sulfate Injection, USP 1.2 mg/3 mL (0.4 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 3 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-935-03 64,365 syringes of Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, 5 mg/5 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-902-05 18,570 syringes of HYDROmorphone HCl Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, 5 x 30 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-559-30 37,310 Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP 1%, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-985-05 75,630 syringes of Phenylephrine HCl Injection, USP, 0.4 mg/10 mL (40 mcg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-955-10 184,370 syringes of Labetalol HCl Injection, USP, 20 mg/4 mL (5 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 4 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-946-04 19,060 syringes of EPINEPHrine Injection, USP, 0.1 mg/10 mL (10 mcg/mL) syringes, 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-544-10 91,445 syringes of Ketamine HCl Injection, USP, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL*) syringes, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-982-55 22,805 syringes of HYDROmorphone HCl Injection, USP, 10 mg/50 mL (0.2 mg/mL) syringes, 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-529-50 9,410 bags of Fentanyl Citrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP, 2500 mcg/250 mL (10 mcg/mL*) bags, packaged as 10 x 1 IV bag per case, NDC: 69374-523-21 43,385 syringes of Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 2 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-979-02 5,495 syringes of Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-979-50 59,520 syringes of Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, 3 mg/3 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 3 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-932-03 47,905 syringes of Ketamine HCl Injection, USP, 50 mg/1 mL (50 mg/mL*) syringe, packaged in 5 x 1 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-511-01 8,985 syringes of Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 30 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-979-304-511-01 6,900 syringes of 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl Injection, USP, 62.5 mg/50 mL (1.25 mg/mL) syringes, packaged in 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-970-50 85,300 syringes of Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution, USP 4%, 200 mg/5 mL (40 mg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 5 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-906-05 464,265 syringes of Phenylephrine HCl Injection, USP, 1 mg/10 mL (100 mcg/mL) syringe, packaged in 5 x 10 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-957-10 2,210 syringes of Ropivacaine HCl 123 mg (2.46 mg/mL), Clonidine HCl 0.04 mg (0.0008 mg/mL), Ketorolac Tromethamine 15 mg (0.3 mg/mL) Injection, 50 mL syringe, packaged in 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-515-50 2,315 syringes of Bupivacaine HCl 150 mg (3.0 mg/mL), Ketorolac Tromethamine 60 mg (1.2 mg/mL), Ketamine HCl 60 mg (1.2 mg/mL) Injection, 50 mL syringes, packaged in 5 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringes per carton, 6 x 5 Syringe Carton per case, NDC: 69374-514-504-515-50 36,354 syringes of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP, 4.2 g/50 mL (84 mg/mL) 1 mEq/mL syringe, packaged in 1 x 50 mL Pre-Filled Syringe per carton, 30 x 1 syringe carton per case, NDC: 69374-214-50

In May the company issued a recall that impacted 2.1 million doses of medicine and equipment.

Lou Kennedy, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation CEO & Owner sent the same statement she sent for the May recall, which reads:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Nephron is proactively cooperating with the Food and Drug Administration on a voluntary recall of a limited number of product lots. We do not take this lightly. While there has been no impact to patient safety, and there is no evidence of contamination, Nephron has decided in the interest of patients to proceed with this recall process. The company is prepared to provide the resources and information necessary to health care providers and patients to make certain they have anything they need and any questions answered. They remain our top priority.”

Kennedy told WIS: “This is not a new event. It is all part or the same voluntary recall process.”

FDA records label this recall as a separate event from the May recall.

A report obtained by WIS from the FDA showed multiple inspections between March 28, 2022 and April 20, 2022 that detailed some of the conditions before the previous recall.

