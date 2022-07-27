LIVE NOW: I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed, evacuations taking place

SkyView
I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed, evacuations taking place

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I-20 westbound has been closed down after a confirmed report of a chemical leak.

SCDOT said the incident happened at 6:27 p.m. between Exit 92 and Exit 82. All lanes were blocked.

According to officials on the scene, smoke has been cleared from the area and the incident is “under control.”

Mandatory evacuations are taking place, and a shelter will be open at Lugoff-Elgin High School.

Traffic remains unable to flow so officials are asking for everyone on Highway 12 to use Highway 1 instead.

An area on I-20 was evacuated Wednesday evening after reports of smoke and fire near a chemical...
An area on I-20 was evacuated Wednesday evening after reports of smoke and fire near a chemical plant.(KCSO)

