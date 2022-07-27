SkyView
Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star, dies

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver."(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died, according to a statement from his management team.

On his official Facebook page, Tony Dow’s team reported his son, Christopher Dow, confirmed his death on Wednesday. He said the actor died early Wednesday morning with his family by his side.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for,” Christopher Dow said in the statement.

On Tuesday, Christopher Dow told Fox News his father was in hospice care and in “his last hours.”

The actor appeared in several TV shows spanning decades and genres, including “Adam-12,” “Mod Squad,” “Emergency,” “The Love Boat,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Dow also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of some TV shows, including “Coach,” “Babylon 5″ and “Harry and the Hendersons.”

But he is best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential TV sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

