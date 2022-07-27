SkyView
Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.
Tyrin Mondre Davis was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department July 26, 2022.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said Wednesday a man is in custody facing drug and firearm charges from multiple shootings.

Investigators said Davis has been involved in multiple shootings in the areas around Monticello St. He is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Unlawful, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Davis is currently held on bond at the Lexington County Detention Center.

