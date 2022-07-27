Suspect arrested in West Columbia, man faces drug and firearm charges in multiple shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said Wednesday a man is in custody facing drug and firearm charges from multiple shootings.

Investigators said Davis has been involved in multiple shootings in the areas around Monticello St. He is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Unlawful, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Davis is currently held on bond at the Lexington County Detention Center.

