Soda City Live: Scholarship opportunities for children born at Prisma Hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s never too early to start saving for your baby’s future, that’s why Future Scholar South Carolina and Prisma Health are partnering to promote the importance of saving for college among new parents.

The collaboration was announced by South Carolina State Treasurer, Curtis Loftis as a part of South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, stressing the importance of saving for college to new parents.

Parents of children born at any of Prisma Health’s nine baby-friendly hospitals between July 1, and September 30, 2022, will have an opportunity to receive a future scholar goody bag, which included details about South Carolina’s 529 College savings plan and will be eligible to win a privately funded future scholar grant of $5,290.

Parents and entrants over 18 years of age or older must apply by October 17, 2022.

