Soda City Live: Local even raising money for children in Africa to attend dance classes

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance is the universal language that connects us all and a South Carolina native is going the extra mile, literally to make sure every child no matter the continent is given the gift of dance.

Tuesday, Cooper Rust, who currently lives in Nairobi, Kenya teaches dance to students in Kenya who live in the low poverty areas in the country.

For the past ten years, she has returned to South Carolina to hosts a night of dance for the community, proceeds from ticket sales go toward funding dance lessons for students in Kenya.

The neat part is students from Kenya will showcase their talents as well.

This year’s event is Thursday, July 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Township Auditorium in Downtown Columbia.

Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased at www.thetownship.org or at the Township box office.

