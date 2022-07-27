Soda City Live: If you have a child who is discouraged, there’s a new must-have workbook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an anxious and discouraged young person in your life, a new workbook could be the critically needed resource you need in your toolbox. It’s called Helping Anxious and Discouraged Youth.

Dr. Jim Rex is the former State Superintendent of Education, as well as the former president of Columbia College, and now the co-author of this workbook. Dr. Sue Rex is a retired Winthrop University professor and another of the co-authors.

Helping Anxious and Discouraged Youth book (clear)

They joined Soda City Live to talk about their new workbook. They co-wrote it with Dr. Robert Bowman and Dr. Susan Bowman.

It contains 16 core lessons, academic and personal effectiveness strategies, 33 insights for restoring hope and happiness, perspectives for parents, and digital lessons that can be reproduced.

Helping Anxious and Discouraged Youth is available at www.youthlight.com. The specific page for the book is located here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.