Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday-Healthy Supplements to add to your diet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on ‘Be Well Wednesday,’ Fitness Guru James Patrick explains the importance of taking care of your mental health by adding supplements to your diet.

Before taking any supplement, you should consult with your physician.

However, once you get the all clear, here are a few tips on vitamins that will help with stress levels and energy.

The Veggie tablet is a great dietary supplement that supports gut health by delivering vitamins from nutrient rich fruits and veggies.

Ollie’s stress reliever vitamin contains lemon balm which is gray for gut health.

It also contains L-theanine which helps calm the nervous system along with GABA which is an amino that helps promote relaxation.

The bio-immune is a multivitamin derived from plants that helps promote energy by delivering vitamins and minerals, boosts immunity and helps with nutrient absorption.

