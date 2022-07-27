Sales tax referendum heading to November ballot in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a meeting Tuesday night the Lexington County Council approved adding a sales tax referendum to the November ballot.

The council said the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated a one percent sales and use tax would generate roughly $536 million for the county over eight years between May of 2023 and April of 2031.

The Sales and Use Tax, if approved by voters, would go towards funding county projects. The meeting agenda said the Lexington County Capital Project Sales Tax Commission has received requests to fund over $800 million in projects across the county and will need to consider which projects to fund.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.