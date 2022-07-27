SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sales tax referendum heading to November ballot in Lexington County

The Lexington County Council, July 26, 2022 voted to add a referendum question to the November...
The Lexington County Council, July 26, 2022 voted to add a referendum question to the November ballot.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a meeting Tuesday night the Lexington County Council approved adding a sales tax referendum to the November ballot.

The council said the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated a one percent sales and use tax would generate roughly $536 million for the county over eight years between May of 2023 and April of 2031.

The Sales and Use Tax, if approved by voters, would go towards funding county projects. The meeting agenda said the Lexington County Capital Project Sales Tax Commission has received requests to fund over $800 million in projects across the county and will need to consider which projects to fund.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina
Andre Greene
DEPUTIES: Father shoots son and wife in Orangeburg, faces murder charges
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Coroner identifies person killed in crash on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington
Lexington Police were at the scene of a three car accident Tuesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash closes West Main St. lane in Lexington

Latest News

First Alert Weather 7/27/2022
wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid for the rest of the week
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan
Fairfield Co. Council approved $50,000 settlement for wife & niece-in-law of councilmembers
Fairfield Co. Council approved $50,000 settlement for wife & niece-in-law of councilmembers