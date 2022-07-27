Richland Two Superintendent first recipient of Gerald Dawkins Leadership Builder Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis has been nationally recognized with a leadership award.

The 2022 Gerald Dawkins Leadership Builder Award is named after Dawkins who was a public education advocate.

According to a press release, Dawkins dedicated his life’s work to serving all children, teachers, and staff, especially the underserved, so Dr. Davis says this is an award he will cherish.

“It represents the legacy of a man who I respect and admire. We lost a public education leader last year, who through this award will continue his life’s work,” Dr. Davis said.

The award also comes with an opportunity for Dr. Davis to select two teachers to receive $5,000 in order to help them explore leadership opportunities outside of the classroom.

Education Research & Development Institute (ERDI) and K-12 Insight presented the award this month to Dr. Davis in remembrance of Dawkins’ servant leadership and profound impact on public education.

Chief Executive Officer for K12 Insight, Suhail Farooqui says Dr. Davis was selected as the first honoree because he consistently assesses needs and creates innovative structures to achieve goals of equity and excellence.

“Dr. Davis has helped his district gain new technology resources, prioritize teachers of color, develop magnet programs, welcome and support military families, and establish administrator training academies,” Farooqui said.

Dr. Dawkins was nationally known as a trusted coach and leader, and supporter of the growth and success of up-and-coming educators. He spent the majority of his career at Grand Rapids Public Schools in Michigan, where he served in a variety of assignments from teacher to deputy superintendent of schools.

