SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland Two Superintendent first recipient of Gerald Dawkins Leadership Builder Award

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis(Richland Two)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis has been nationally recognized with a leadership award.

The 2022 Gerald Dawkins Leadership Builder Award is named after Dawkins who was a public education advocate.

According to a press release, Dawkins dedicated his life’s work to serving all children, teachers, and staff, especially the underserved, so Dr. Davis says this is an award he will cherish.

“It represents the legacy of a man who I respect and admire. We lost a public education leader last year, who through this award will continue his life’s work,” Dr. Davis said.

The award also comes with an opportunity for Dr. Davis to select two teachers to receive $5,000 in order to help them explore leadership opportunities outside of the classroom.

Education Research & Development Institute (ERDI) and K-12 Insight presented the award this month to Dr. Davis in remembrance of Dawkins’ servant leadership and profound impact on public education.

Chief Executive Officer for K12 Insight, Suhail Farooqui says Dr. Davis was selected as the first honoree because he consistently assesses needs and creates innovative structures to achieve goals of equity and excellence.

“Dr. Davis has helped his district gain new technology resources, prioritize teachers of color, develop magnet programs, welcome and support military families, and establish administrator training academies,” Farooqui said.

Dr. Dawkins was nationally known as a trusted coach and leader, and supporter of the growth and success of up-and-coming educators. He spent the majority of his career at Grand Rapids Public Schools in Michigan, where he served in a variety of assignments from teacher to deputy superintendent of schools.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina
Andre Greene
DEPUTIES: Father shoots son and wife in Orangeburg, victim identified
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
Deputies say death on Ermine Road was an “isolated incident”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Coroner identifies person killed in crash on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington

Latest News

NAACP voicing disapproval for Florence One School leader’s proposal to enforce ‘zero-tolerance’...
Florence One Schools becomes first S.C. school district to offer paid parental leave
Lexington Medical Center’s clinical expansion is nearing completion.
UofSC and Lexington Medical Center enter partnership for training nurses and physicians
Two Midlands school leaders get lifetime achievement awards
Two Midlands school leaders get lifetime achievement awards
Richland Two
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two