RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia

FILE
FILE
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving four vehicles, and a driver accused of speeding and driving recklessly around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to RCSD, a deputy working on Summit Parkway spotted a driver speeding and “driving recklessly,” which prompted the deputy to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver then fled down Summit Parkway for a short distance, and lost control of the car, hitting four other vehicles near the Clemson Road intersection.

RCSD says the incident is under investigation, and the charges against the driver are pending.

