SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing.

The Star Press reports first responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Grayson and 27-year-old Kimberly Grayson were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina
Andre Greene
DEPUTIES: Father shoots son and wife in Orangeburg, faces murder charges
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Coroner identifies person killed in crash on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington
Lexington Police were at the scene of a three car accident Tuesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash closes West Main St. lane in Lexington

Latest News

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’
File Graphic
DHEC provides COVID update as cases rise
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia